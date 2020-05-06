Former Richland Co. deputy faces new charges for sex with minor

Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — A former Richland County deputy charged in November of 2019 with Criminal Sexual Conduct of the Third Degree involving a student at Spring Valley High School is now facing new charges officials say involves another student.

According to Richland investigators, 40 year old Jamel Bradley who worked for the Department and as a School Resource Officer, is now charged with Sexual Battery with a student authorities say he repeatedly had sex with between October of 2015 and May of 2016 while the minor attended Spring Valley High School.

Officials say they discovered this newest allegation when they were informed that a confidentiality agreement was lifted, allowing authorities to use information received during a deposition to file charges against Bradley in a federal lawsuit that is currently pending.