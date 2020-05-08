SC Governor McMaster to hold 4pm briefing on Coronavirus

McMaster will hold a media briefing Friday at 4:00 pm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with state public health officials, will hold a media briefing Friday at 4:00 pm.

McMaster says the briefing will be to update the public on the state’s response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

ABC COLUMBIA NEWS will carry the Governor’s briefing online on our Facebook page and Live on air.

