Governor McMaster to hold Monday briefing on Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)– We could hear more plans about continued reopenings in South Carolina on Monday.

According to the Governor’s office, Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state’s response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus today, Monday, May 11, at 4:30 PM.

