Seniors at C.A. Johnson High School receive drive through photo salute

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It was a Senior Salute at C.A. Johnson High School Monday.

Staff took time to recognize Seniors with a drive through photo salute.

Pictures of this year’s seniors were posted on the school’s fence on Chestnut Street.

Seniors and their parents had a chance to drive through and look back at their high school experience, while looking to the future.

C.A. Johnson’s Principal says she is so proud of these seniors.

A graduation ceremony for Seniors is set for Thursday, June 4, 2020.