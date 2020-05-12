Gas Prices on the rise in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-If you are going to fill up at the pump, you might want to do it soon. Gas prices are on the rise.

According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia rose 8 cents a gallon over the past week and

drivers are paying an average of $1.51 a gallon in the Midlands.

The national average is also up nearly 6.4 cents a gallon to $1.83 a gallon.

According to experts, gas demand continues to rebound across the U.S. as more states, including South Carolina, start to reopen.