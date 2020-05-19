Salvation Army awards ABC Columbia with gifts during National Salvation Army Week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Salvation Army of the Midlands has awarded ABC Columbia with special gifts during National Salvation Army Week!

Lisa Huffman, Director of Public Relations & Volunteer Services, presented the gift basket and plaque to Curtis Wilson, for our work with the organization for many charitable events, including the Angel Tree.

In celebration of National Salvation Army Week, officials will also serve food and drink to the staff at Prisma Health today.

The organization say this is their way of thanking the Prisma Health staff for serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will also present a ‘Doing The Most Good’ award to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, for serving meals to homeless people during the pandemic.

We want to thank the Salvation Army for the award and for their hard work year round.

For a list of events happening this week, visit their website by clicking here.