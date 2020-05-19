SC surpasses 9,000 cases of coronavirus, nearly 400 deaths

SC DHEC releases the latest number of coronavirus COVID-19 for the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released the latest cases of confirmed cases statewide. According to officials, as of Tuesday May 19, there are 137 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, while 8 more people have now died as a result of the virus.

This brings the total number of individuals here in South Carolina with confirmed to have COVID-19 to a total of 9,056 and the total number of people who have died statewide to 399.

According to health officials six of the eight new deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Dillon (1), Greenville (4), and Lexington (1) counties. Two of the remaining deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals located in Cherokee (1) and Horry (1) counties.

The number of new total cases to date (by county) are listed here:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (3), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (6), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (1), Lee (4), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (12), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (5)

The state has also enacted additional testing sites to meet their goal of expanding tracking as well as testing 2 percent or 110 South Carolinians each month for May and June.

If you would like a complete list of testing sites near you, you can click on the link provided HERE