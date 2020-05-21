Prisma Health hosts two COVID-19 mobile testing sites
The medical facility will hold those mobile testing sites Thursday and Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Prisma Health is hosting two COVID-19 mobile testing sites in the Midlands today and Saturday amid the pandemic.
Official say starting today, a testing site will be held at the location listed below:
East Clarendon High School in Turbeville
Prisma will host testing on Saturday at the locations listed below:
Dutch Fork High school (1400 Old Tamah Rd, Irmo, SC 29063) 10a.m to 2 p.m.
Dutch Fork Middle school (1528 Old Tamah Rd, Irmo, SC 29063) 10a.m to 2 p.m.
Prisma officials say you do not need a doctor’s order or an appointment in order to get tested.