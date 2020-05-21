Prisma Health hosts two COVID-19 mobile testing sites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Prisma Health is hosting two COVID-19 mobile testing sites in the Midlands today and Saturday amid the pandemic.

Official say starting today, a testing site will be held at the location listed below:

East Clarendon High School in Turbeville

Prisma will host testing on Saturday at the locations listed below:

Dutch Fork High school (1400 Old Tamah Rd, Irmo, SC 29063) 10a.m to 2 p.m.

Dutch Fork Middle school (1528 Old Tamah Rd, Irmo, SC 29063) 10a.m to 2 p.m.

Prisma officials say you do not need a doctor’s order or an appointment in order to get tested.