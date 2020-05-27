DHEC: 20 additional deaths, 207 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday, announced 207 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,623 and those who have died to 466.

Health officials say the deaths occurred in 17 elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (1), Horry (2), Lee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and three middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties.

Per DHEC: the number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (11), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Fairfield (3), Florence (9), Greenville (21), Greenwood (12), Horry (10), Kershaw (7), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (9), Marion (1), Marlboro (11), Newberry (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (1), Richland (17), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (4), Union (1), York (10)

If you are interested in getting tested, you can find locations by clicking here: Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.