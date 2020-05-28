DHEC: 4 additional deaths, 156 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday, announced 156 new cases of the coronavirus and 4 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,788 and those who have died to 470.

Health officials say the deaths occurred in 4 elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), and York (1) counties.

PER DHEC: The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (3), Charleston (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Darlington (2), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Florence (10), Greenville (20), Greenwood (17), Hampton (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Laurens (3), Lee (2), Lancaster (2), Lexington (8), Marlboro (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (2), Richland (26), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (1), Union (1), York (7)

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at www.scdhec.gov/ covid19testing.