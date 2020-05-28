Fatal shooting victim on Longcreek Drive identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Coroner Gary Watts says Isaiah J. Allen, 23, was shot on the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive after 9 p.m.

According to investigators, Allen died on scene from multiple gun shot wounds.

Richland County deputies and the Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.