DHEC: 331 new cases of Coronavirus, 13 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday, recorded it’s highest number of cases.

DHEC announced 331 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,131 and those who have died to 483.

DHEC says eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Florence (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Saluda (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties.

To Find a mobile testing clinic event near you click here www.scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.