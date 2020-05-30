Columbia City council unanimously approves Emergency Ordinance in wake of protests

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday evening Columbia Police Department issued a statement encouraging protestors to go home.

Via CPD Twitter:

‘We are strongly encouraging protestors to go home safely. #ColumbiaPDSC continues to monitor crowds in downtown near headquarters. Large popping sounds many hear nearby are tires bursting from car fires in this parking garage.’

Also, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin issued a 6pm curfew after violence broke out at Columbia Police headquarters during protests.

Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia City Council unanimously approved the emergency ordinance for a curfew that is effective as of 6 p.m. on today, May 30, 2020 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The boundaries for the emergency curfew are in the attached ordinance.

Twitter:

For public safety in downtown and the Vista

has a curfew in place NOW in the following boundaries: Sumter to Pendleton Streets, Huger St to Elmwood Ave. The existing curfew from 11 pm – 6 am due to COVID-19 remains in effect until June 9th.