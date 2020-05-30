Day of peaceful protest erupts into violence in City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A day of peaceful protests, including a walk to the South Carolina State House, ended as violence erupted Saturday in Columbia.

The peaceful protest began Saturday morning at about 11 a.m., with a march to the State House.

Speakers took the stage, as thousands listened. People came to show support in wanting justice for George Floyd’s death, and other unarmed African Americans who have been killed in recent weeks. The crowd sang Amazing Grace together.

Later, protesters marched on the Columbia Police Headquarters, where the scene took a violent turn.

According to ABC Columbia News Staff who were on scene, Columbia Police cars were being vandalized and set on fire. Multiple cars in the parking garage across from CPD headquarters were also set on fire.

Police in riot gear arrived on the scene and were present during the protest. Helicopters were also seen circling.

Witnesses say rocks and water bottles were thrown.

As the situation escalated, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin called a media briefing af 6pm and issued an immediate curfew as of 6 p.m.

The curfew is for the downtown and Vista areas of the city. The curfew will remain in effect through Monday, June 1.

Mayor Benjamin, along with CPD Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told protesters to go home immediately. Officials said there were outside people, not from Columbia, instigating the violence.

Lott said the people we are seeing now in violence are not the same protesters that were peaceful Saturday morning at the State House. He added, deputies fired rubber bullets as they came under attack with rocks while attempting to rescue an injured person in the crowd Saturday afternoon.

Holbrook says four CPD officers have been hospitalized as a result of the protest.

“This group here is not going to be allowed to take over Columbia… They’re not going to destroy the city. We are not going to let that happen,” said Sheriff Lott.