Prisma Health hosts Coronavirus Community Testing sites this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Those looking to get tested for Coronavirus have a chance this weekend at some community sites across the state.

Prisma Health is hosting the free testing, in partnership with DHEC.

PER PRISMA HEALTH

Testing at the sites will be provided from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 30, Harbison West Elementary School, 257 Crossbow Drive, Columbia

Saturday, May 30, Carolina High School, 2725 Anderson Road, Greenville

Prisma Health says this is what you need to know about community testing sites:

People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.

No one needs a doctor’s order.

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

No appointment is needed.

Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

Test results should come back within four days.

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.



Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

For details of additional sites or to ensure that inclement weather hasn’t affected scheduled drive-through sites, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/