American Red Cross seeking Blood Donations – Here’s how to help

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Red Cross is asking you to roll up your sleeve to help save a life.



The American Red Cross announced it has an urgent need for blood donations.

Red Cross officials say the donations are needed to prevent a blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments temporarily paused due to COVID-19.

Per the RED CROSS: ‘Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.’

Red Cross officials say all those who come to give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last.

And thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.