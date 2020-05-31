DHEC: Seven additional deaths, 312 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Sunday, announced 312 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,861 and those who have died to 494.

Health officials say all seven deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Hampton (1), Marlboro (1), and York (1).

DHEC says there are 104 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.