Peaceful Protest at SC State House, protestors line sidewalk

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A peaceful group of protestors gathered at the South Carolina State House Sunday afternoon.

Many holding signs saying “I can’t breathe”.

Some protestors are sitting on the lawn of the State House grounds, others standing holding up signs.

There is a police presence but many officers are standing back from the protestors.

Around 3:30pm protestors began to line the sidewalk on Gervais, side side by chanting “We can’t breathe’.

Organizers could be heard saying this is a peaceful protest, when we are done, we will go home.

More Coverage here : https://www.facebook.com/abccolumbia/videos/684931272076084/