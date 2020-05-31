State Museum hosts At Home Virtual Summer Camps amid Pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Summer Camp is going to look a little different this year.

But the South Carolina State Museum has some new, educational options for kids.

Museum officials announced the At-Home Virtual Summer Camps will begin June 8 and run through July 3 for ages 6 – 11.

The virtual camps are for a week and museum officials say they will focus on a different theme each day, including robotics, natural history and art.

According to a release from the Museum: ‘At-home virtual camps will be split into two sessions each day from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Each camp will come with a kit of supplies for the daily activities, including enough materials for one camper, but can be shared with other campers in the household. Each kit will be available for pickup at the museum the Friday before camp week starts from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.’ At-Home Virtual Camps are $100 per household for the week for general public and $80 per household for museum members. Extra camp kit add-ons are $50 per kit for general public and $40 for museum members. Each camp also includes access to museum educators during office hours for campers that wish to continue learning. Museum education staff are currently planning for a potential return to on-site summer camps coming later this summer. For a full list of At-Home Virtual Summer Camps and activities or to register visit visit scmuseum.org