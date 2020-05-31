Tensions flare after peaceful protest at State House, water bottles thrown, non lethal rounds fired

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–After hours of peaceful protests at the State House, tensions flared late Sunday evening just before 6pm.

At one point, water bottles appeared to have been thrown at Police, one officer fired and responded with bean bags and protestors began running.

There were a lot of protestors gathered right in front of the State House steps and people began to scatter. It took officers several minutes to get the crowds to disperse.

More police arrived to make a blockade across Gervais Street and to call for the people to leave due to the 6pm curfew.

As of 6:30pm it appeared most of the crowds were gone.

Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia City Council unanimously approved the emergency ordinance for a curfew that is effective as of 6 p.m. on today, May 30, 2020 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.