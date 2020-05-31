US Senator Tim Scott: “Protestors be heard, be seen but be orderly”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a briefing Sunday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with State and Local leaders, gathered to address Saturday’s violent eruptions in Columbia and Charleston.

Senator Tim Scott was on hand to deliver a message to South Carolina. The Republican Senator said, we as a state cannot tolerate violence. Scott said “if we are going to make progress we cannot have distractions fueled by violence.”

Scott went on to say “Protestors you can be heard, be seen but be orderly.”