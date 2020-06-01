DHEC: six additional deaths, 297 news cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The latest numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control report 297 new cases of Coronavirus.

DHEC says there were six additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina 12,148 and those who have died to 500.

According to health officials, there are 104 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.