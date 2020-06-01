Peaceful protests at State House, protesters line sidewalk on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A third day of protests in memory of George Floyd got underway Monday afternoon at the South Carolina State House.

Many holding posters and signs saying “I can’t breathe”.

Some protestors can be seen sitting on the lawn of the State House grounds, others standing holding up signs.

Once again, there is a police presence but many officers are standing back from the protestors.

At one point, protesters were lying down “Today’s protest is totally different. It’s a “die in protest”, still with chants of “I can’t breathe” and “we can’t breathe.

“Go home safely” said the protest organizer.

After the groups stood up they moved to the sidewalk on Gervais Street, standing side by side holding signs chanting “We can’t breathe” as cars drove by honking.