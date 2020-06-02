City of West Columbia reopens all City Parks and Playgrounds

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can now enjoy all the outdoor fun West Columbia has to offer.

Today the City of West Columbia announced it has opened all city-maintained parks and playgrounds after being closed due to the coronavirus.

City officials say social distancing measures are required at the facilities.

The list of parks is as follows:

Carraway Park at the Riverwalk – A Place for All Children to Play Together – 212 Hudson Street (Restrooms, Covered Picnic Tables (First Come, First Serve), All-Inclusive Playground)

Douglas Reeves Community Park – 761 Augusta Street (Tennis, Playground, Restrooms, Bicycle Repair Station, FREE Public Wi-Fi)

Rosamunda Percell-Butler Community Park – 1100 Raleigh Street (Basketball, Playground, Picnic Shelter, FREE Public Wi-Fi)

Fowler Community Park – 1800 C Avenue (Playground, Picnic Shelter)

Interactive Art Park – 425 Meeting Street (Interactive Art Sculptures, FREE Public Wi-Fi, Parking, Electric Car Charging Stations)

Moffatt Street Entrance to the Riverwalk – 100 Riverside Drive, West Columbia (Bicycle Repair Station, FREE Public Wi-Fi)

West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater – 109 Alexander Road (Bicycle Repair Station, Restrooms, FREE Public Wi-Fi)

For a map of the park locations, click the link below:

Recreation Sites