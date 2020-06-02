DHEC: one additional death, 285 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday, 285 new cases of the coronavirus and 1 additional death.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 12,415 and those who have died to 501.

The death occurred in an elderly individual from Horry County, say health officials.

PER DHEC The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Charleston (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (9), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (6), Georgetown (2), Greenville (65), Greenwood (2), Horry (18), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (27), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (20), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (8), Pickens (9), Richland (12), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (9), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (7)

You can log on to the DHEC website scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a mobile testing event or permanent testing site near you.