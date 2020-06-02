Fourth day of Peaceful Protests at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We are now in day four of protests in Columbia, following the death of George Floyd.

Tuesday Peaceful protesters gathered at the State House, lining the sidewalk on Gervais Street.

Protesters say down to hold a moment of silence.

Also on hand were people helping others to Register to Vote.

At one point in the afternoon the group was kneeling and playing music.

Day 4 of the #ColumbiaProtest. Powerful moment right now, as people kneel with their fist up and music plays. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/IDM9jEqPRF — Maria Szatkowski (@MariaSzatkowski) June 2, 2020

The protests Tuesday have been peaceful.

