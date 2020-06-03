City of Columbia: Lincoln Street parking facility closed until further notice

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans on parking downtown Columbia near Lincoln Street and Washington, you need to be aware of some closures.

The City has announced that the Lincoln Street Parking Facility, 820 Washington Street, is closed to the public until further notice.

According to the city, drivers can use visitor parking at the Park Street Facility located at 1007 Park Street.

You are asked not to park within a 2 block radius of the City of Columbia Police Headquarters due to safety precautions.

Per the City in a release ” The City of Columbia and Parking Services apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause and appreciates your patience and understanding during this time, your safety is our top priority.”

If you have any questions contact Parking Services at 803-545-4015 or email ParkingServices@columbiasc.gov