DHEC: seven additional deaths, 361 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday announced 361 new cases of the coronavirus and seven additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 13,005 and those who have died to 525.

Health officials Six deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Florence (1), Lexington (2), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties. One death occurred in a middle-age individual from Greenville County.

DHEC says there are 116 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.