SC Primaries Tuesday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Voters head to the polls for election day Tuesday.

This one will be very different due to the coronavirus.

Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm.

According to the election commission more than 100,000 people are opting to cast their vote through the mail.

The state election commission says nearly 80% of all absentee votes statewide are placing their ballots in the mailbox.

Election officials say only 34 of the 170 members of the general assembly face a challenger from their own party.

