‘Drive n Drop’ event to help Epworth Children’s Home
A week after a fire consumed their facility, a local church helps replenish what was lost
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Last week Epworth Children’s Home caught fire destroying the maintenance shed. Columbia fire officials say the fire was electrical in nature. Damage to the facility resulted in the loss of much needed daily supplies.
The Washington Street United Methodist Church (1401 Washington street Columbia, SC) has set up a Drive ‘N Drop event they hope will help replenish some of the items lost in the blaze.
The community driven mission will take place Thursday June 18, from 2 in the afternoon until 4 that evening, and again Friday June 19, from 10 in the morning until noon.
You’re asked to bring everyday household items like the ones you see listed below:
-
Deodorant
-
Shampoo and Conditioner
-
Bath soap
-
Razors
-
Toothbrushes, and Toothpaste
-
Liquid hand soap
-
Dryer sheets
-
Dawn dish soap
-
Bleach
-
Trash bags (all sizes)
-
Zip-Lock bags (all sizes)
-
Lysol spray
-
Pine-Sol
-
Sponges
-
Hand sanitizer
-
Mesh laundry bags
-
Alarm clocks
-
Flashlights with batteries
-
Multi-pack batteries
-
Plastic laundry baskets
Monetary donations will also be accepted. You may send those donations to Epworth Supply Drive, WSUMC, 1401 Washington St., Columbia, SC 29210.
Or if you choose, you may also give online at wsmethodist.org, or by texting the word “engage” to 73256 and pick the designation of your choice.