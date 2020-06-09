‘Drive n Drop’ event to help Epworth Children’s Home

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Last week Epworth Children’s Home caught fire destroying the maintenance shed. Columbia fire officials say the fire was electrical in nature. Damage to the facility resulted in the loss of much needed daily supplies.

The Washington Street United Methodist Church (1401 Washington street Columbia, SC) has set up a Drive ‘N Drop event they hope will help replenish some of the items lost in the blaze.

The community driven mission will take place Thursday June 18, from 2 in the afternoon until 4 that evening, and again Friday June 19, from 10 in the morning until noon.

You’re asked to bring everyday household items like the ones you see listed below:

Deodorant

Shampoo and Conditioner

Bath soap

Razors

Toothbrushes, and Toothpaste

Liquid hand soap

Dryer sheets

Dawn dish soap

Bleach

Trash bags (all sizes)

Zip-Lock bags (all sizes)

Lysol spray

Pine-Sol

Sponges

Hand sanitizer

Mesh laundry bags

Alarm clocks

Flashlights with batteries

Multi-pack batteries

Plastic laundry baskets

Monetary donations will also be accepted. You may send those donations to Epworth Supply Drive, WSUMC, 1401 Washington St., Columbia, SC 29210.

Or if you choose, you may also give online at wsmethodist.org, or by texting the word “engage” to 73256 and pick the designation of your choice.