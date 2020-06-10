DHEC: 7 additional deaths, 528 new cases of Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced 528 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 15,759 and those who have died to 575.

According to officials, five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and 2 middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.

Per DHEC: The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Anderson (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (19), Berkeley (11), Charleston (37), Cherokee (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (7), Fairfield (3), Florence (3), Georgetown (8), Greenville (145), Greenwood (1), Horry (79), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (6), Laurens (4), Lee (2), Lexington (27), Marlboro (4), Newberry (1), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (14), Richland (66), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (15), Williamsburg (1), York (22)

According to SC DHEC, as of Tuesday, a total of 261,377 tests have been conducted in the state.

Health officials say the total number of individuals tested as of Tuesday, statewide, was 4,078 and the percent positive was 12.9%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.