City of Columbia discusses mandatory face mask ‘Emergency Order’

City Council members plan to discuss implementing a requirement for masks to be worn in public

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— To wear or not to wear? In the City of Columbia soon that may no longer be a choice, but a requirement.

City council members plan to discuss the possible introduce of an Emergency order making it mandatory to wear protective face masks in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As South Carolina continues to reopen to the public, more people are out and could be increasing the the spread of the virus without knowing it.

Increased testing is helping public health officials determine where they are seeing increased cases, and also notifying more individuals of possible infecton so they can quarantine as recommended by the CDC.

Still, city officials, along with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say constant washing of hands, maintaining social distancing of 6 to 8 feet and some form of protective face coverings can make a huge difference in slowing the spread of cases which have seen record highs as of late.

If the proposed Emergency Order passes citizens would be required to wear any type of cloth or fabric as a mask that covers both the nose and mouth and does not contain any holes. Anyone 10 years of age and older would have to wear that protective gear while inside a building that is open to the public, while waiting to enter a building that is open to the public, and while having interactions with people in close proximity like service providers, delivery and curbside pick-up to name a few. Residents would also be expected to wear PPE while in outdoor settings where maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet it not an option, and while using public and or private transportation.

As the proposal is currently written, anyone who does not adhere to the requirements would be in guilty of a misdemeanor and could face penalties under South Carolina law.

According to DHEC as of Tuesday, June 16 the new number of cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina made a slight drop to 595 new infections after Friday, Saturday and Sunday saw some of the highest increase of cases since the pandemic began.

To date, 19,990 South Carolinians have been infectes with the virus that still has no vaccine, or cure.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.

To see the proposed Emergency Executive order in its entirety click on the link provided below:

Emergency Face Mask Ordinance