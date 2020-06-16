DHEC: 5 additional deaths, 595 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday, announced 595 new cases of the coronavirus and 5 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 19,990 and those who have died to 607.

Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred middle-aged individuals from Dillon (1) and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (3), Aiken (6), Allendale (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (14), Calhoun (3), Charleston (63), Chester (3), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (6), Dorchester (10), Fairfield (2), Florence (8), Georgetown (11), Greenville (70), Greenwood (3), Horry (86) Jasper (1), Kershaw, (13), Lancaster (11), Lee (2), Lexington (33), Marion (3), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (23), Richland (56), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (15), Union (2), Williamsburg (7), York (33)

DHEC says there are 88 mobile testing events scheduled through July 18 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.