Lexington Medical Center, DHEC hosting free drive thru COVID 19 testing

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–You have a chance to get free COVID-19 testing today until 3pm in Lexington County.

Lexington Medical Center and DHEC are hosting the free drive through June 16 until 3 p-m.

It is taking place at Brookland Baptist Church, located at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Health Officials say testing is open to everyone and you do not need to have symptoms.

Prisma Health is also hosting free testing today at Hyatt Park Elementary until 2 pm.

For information on more testing sites click here https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/community-testing/