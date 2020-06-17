Headed to the polls for the June 23 Primary Runoff? Here are things you need to know

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Voters in some South Carolina precincts will head back to the polls to vote in a primary runoff Tuesday, June 23.

If you’re planning on voting in the Primary Runoff there are some rules you need to know, according to The State Election Commission.

If you voted on June 9, you are limited to voting in the same party’s runoff.

If you did NOT vote on June 9, you can choose to vote in either party’s runoff.

Many voters throughout the state will have NO runoff to vote in. Only 23 of 46 counties have a runoff. Of those 23 counties, 18 have no countywide offices.

To determine if you have a runoff to vote in, check your sample ballot at scVOTES.org If you voted on June 9, make sure to select the same party.

In most cases, your polling place will remain the same for the runoff. However, polling places can change due to emergencies. Always check your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to vote.

Click here for a list of Runoffs by county.