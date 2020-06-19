Prisma Health hosts Free Coronavirus Drive Thru testing at Benedict Stadium

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Happening today and Saturday, you can get tested for COVID 19 without an appointment.

Prisma Health is hosting a free Coronavirus test Friday June 19 and Saturday June 20 from 10am-3pm.

This testing will take place at Benedict College Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

2047 Two Notch Rd., Columbia (drive-through only)

Officials say no appointment is needed and you should get results within four days.

For a list of additional test sites in the midlands, click here https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/community-testing/