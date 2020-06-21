DHEC: 9 additional deaths, 907 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Sunday. announced 907 new confirmed cases and of the coronavirus and 9 additional confirmed deaths.

Health officials say there are currently 692 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have corornavirus to 24,661, probableto 32, confirmed deaths to 653, and zero probable deaths.

DHEC says six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chester (1), Colleton (1), Florence (2), and Richland (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (7), Anderson (18), Bamberg (6), Beaufort (41), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (7), Charleston (109), Cherokee (2), Chester (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (2), Colleton (10), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (34), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (18), Greenville (133), Greenwood (18), Horry (115), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (9), Laurens (18), Lee (3), Lexington (43), Marion (5), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (26), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (35), Richland (33), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (19), Sumter (14), Union (4), Williamsburg (4), York (31)