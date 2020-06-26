DHEC reports second highest day total, 1,273 Coronavirus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Friday, announced 1,273 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1 additional death.

Health officials say there are currently 906 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 30,263, and confirmed deaths to 694.

The confirmed death occurred in an elderly individual from Greenville County, say officials.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below. DHEC:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (11), Anderson (16), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (30), Berkeley (40), Charleston (216), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (17), Colleton (11), Darlington (10), Dillon (7), Dorchester (20), Florence (19), Georgetown (65), Greenville (187), Greenwood (3), Horry (82), Jasper (8), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (28), Lee (8), Lexington (109), Marion (1), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (28), Richland (98), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (57), Sumter (42), Union (2), Williamsburg (6), York (40)

Looking to get tested? DHEC says there are 57 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.