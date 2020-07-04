SC DNR to provide courtesy inspections for boaters during Holiday Weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are hitting the lake for the holiday, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host courtesy boating inspections at public boat landings this weekend.

SC DNR wants to make sure everyone is operating safely.

The Midlands inspections will take place at the Alex Harvin Landing on Lake Marion, the Lake Murray Dam, and at Lake Wateree State Park.

Those found in violation of safety regulations will not be ticketed, but given an opportunity to correct the problem, say DNR officials.

Here’s a link to the boating inspection locations and times http://www.dnr.sc.gov/news/2020/jun/j29_HolidayInspections.php