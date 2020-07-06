More areas in the Midlands now require a mask, effective today

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Many cities, towns and counties in our area are now requiring you to wear a mask.

Richland County’s mask ordinance went into effect today, July 6, 2020.

It will be in place for 61 days.

Richland County Council unanimously approved the mask ordinance during a special council meeting last week.

More than 65 percent of residents who took part in an online poll were in favor of making masks required.

The town of Forest acres also passed a mask ordinance. The ordinance went into effect today and lasts for 61 days.