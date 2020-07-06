SC DNR offices reopen with Coronavirus guidelines in place

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has reopened its’ offices after being closed during the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, offices reopened Monday for hunting licenses, boat titles, and other transactions, for the first time since the middle of March.

The agency says it will continue to offer services online and by mail for anyone who does not want to go into their offices.

SC DNR customers will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask, and social distancing will be enforced. Also, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, all offices will implement a single-point entry and exit.

The offices are open from 8:30AM-5PM and will have a one-way flow of traffic.

For more information click here http://dnr.sc.gov/