Department of Corrections increases COVID-19 testing behind bars

A closer look at some of the changes SCDC is implementing after nearly 400 positive COVID 19 cases

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) is starting to increase testing of inmates and prison staff.

Director Bryan Stirling says there have been 370 cases of COVID-19 in their facilities as well as five deaths.

Stirling says testing has increased over the last three weeks through partnerships with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Sterling says only symptomatic inmates were tested at first, but now his team is starting to test staff and asymptomatic inmates at facilities where outbreaks have been reported. Stirling also says they will no longer take in new inmates from county jails after a transferred inmate tested positive for the virus upon arrival.