DHEC predicts 4k+ deaths by November if safety measures not followed

Health officials urge people to wear masks, social distance

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A dire warning from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise across the state.

Health officials are now saying if things don’t change, South Carolina could have 4,000 COVID-19 deaths by November.

As of Friday afternoon DHEC officials announced 1,725 new cases of coronavirus and 26 additional deaths.

Of those tested Thursday, 17.8% percent tested positive for the virus. According to DHEC. Officials warn if conditions remain as they are, and more people don’t start wearing masks and practicing social distancing the agency is projecting 4,058 deaths by November 1.