Last call: Governor bans alcohol sales at SC Bars, restaurants after 11pm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for last call.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s order to stop the sale of alcoholic beverages in all bars and restaurants after 11:00 PM, takes effect tonight.

On Friday, McMaster said the order was to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 between young adults in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster said, “We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission.” “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way,” said McMaster.

It is important to note, that the order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.

Per the Governor, the order applies to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit, or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.

According to officials, there are around 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the S.C. Department of Revenue for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.