DHEC hosting more than 75 mobile Coronavirus test sites in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to host mobile testing clinics across the Midlands.

Right now, there are more than 75 mobile Coronavirus testing events scheduled through the first of August.

DHEC says there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.