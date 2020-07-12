DHEC: SC Coronavirus cases reach second highest total 1,952

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday, announced 1,952 new confirmed cases and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 56,485 and confirmed deaths to 950.

Health officials say there are currently 1,472 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 188 of those patients are on ventilators.

According to officials, the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,769 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive of those tests was 22.3%.

Looking to get tested? There are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.