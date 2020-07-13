Mark your calendar: The Tax Deadline is July 15

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mark your calendars.

The Income Tax deadline is this Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

The IRS postponed tax day from April 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus.

People who cannot meet the deadline can file for an extension on the IRS website. https://www.irs.gov/

States may have different deadlines for their taxes, but the South Carolina Department of Revenue says the deadline for state income taxes is Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

For more information, click here https://dor.sc.gov/