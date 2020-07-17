Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin launches #MaskUp Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab that mask!

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is launching the #MaskUpColumbiaSC, campaign.

The Mayor says the new public education/social engagement campaign is meant to encourage all citizens to protect themselves from potential exposure to COVID-19 by wearing protective face masks when in public.

Mayor Benjamin will hold a press conference Friday, where he is also set to discuss other COVID-19 related topics, such as further efforts to slow spread of the virus.

According to officials, the #MaskUpColumbiaSC challenge gives Columbia citizens of all ages the chance to express their individual imaginations and inspirations by wearing fun and expressive face masks, and then sharing with everyone over social media channels and on the new maskupcolumbiasc.com website.