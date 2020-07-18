Coronavirus Mobile Testing site today at Brookland Baptist
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested for Coronavirus, Prisma Health is hosting a free drive through site this Saturday.
July 18: 8 a.m.–noon
- Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, 29169
Here is what you should know about testing sites:
- All those who think they might have COVID-19 will be tested.
- No one needs a doctor’s order.
- Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
- No appointment is needed.
- All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They
will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
- Test results should come back within four days.
- Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test
results – whether positive or negative – from providers at
Prisma Health.
- Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for
themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
- In the event of inclement weather, testing events could be
rescheduled.
For more information, go to Prisma Health’s website by clicking here.