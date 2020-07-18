Coronavirus Mobile Testing site today at Brookland Baptist

COLUMBIA,  SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested for Coronavirus,  Prisma Health is hosting a free drive through site this Saturday.

July 18: 8 a.m.–noon

  • Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, 29169

Here is what you should know about testing sites:

  • All those who think they might have COVID-19 will be tested.
  • No one needs a doctor’s order.
  • Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.
  • No appointment is needed.
  • All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They
    will also be asked to maintain social distancing.
  • Test results should come back within four days.
  • Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test
    results – whether positive or negative – from providers at
    Prisma Health.
  • Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for
    themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.
  • In the event of inclement weather, testing events could be
    rescheduled.

For more information, go to Prisma Health’s website by clicking here.

