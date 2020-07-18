Coronavirus Mobile Testing site today at Brookland Baptist

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested for Coronavirus, Prisma Health is hosting a free drive through site this Saturday.

July 18: 8 a.m.–noon

Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, 29169

Here is what you should know about testing sites:

All those who think they might have COVID-19 will be tested.

No one needs a doctor’s order.

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

No appointment is needed.

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They

will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

will also be asked to maintain social distancing. Test results should come back within four days.

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test

results – whether positive or negative – from providers at

Prisma Health.

results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health. Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for

themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen. In the event of inclement weather, testing events could be

rescheduled.

For more information, go to Prisma Health’s website by clicking here.