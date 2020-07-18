DHEC reports record high deaths at 39, and 1,481 new Coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday announced 1,481 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 39 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 67,396 and confirmed deaths to 1,117.

Health officials said, right now they are unable to report the number of hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and the number of patients currently on ventilators.

According to Health officials, at the time reported data was distributed, the DHEC data report contained incomplete laboratory information. There is a data synchronization error between DHEC and a major private laboratory that we are working to rectify, say officials.

DHEC reports the total number of individual test results on Friday statewide was 7,060 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.0%.

DHEC says there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.